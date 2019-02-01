UPDATE Accident on Hinson Street at 30th Street

Jose A Caballero-Garcia was operating his 1999 Toyota Corolla westbound on Hinson Ave when he crossed over the center turn lane and hit an eastbound 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe. Caballero-Garcia continued traveling westbound in the eastbound lane before hitting a 2009 Dodge Charger head on.





A witness on scene advised that he had been following Caballero-Garcia on Hinson Ave. He advised that Caballero-Garcia stopped at the red light on Hinson Ave. at 30th St. and then he sat through the entire green light cycle. The witness then exited his vehicle to check on Caballero-Garcia. He advised that he found him slumped forward and as he knocked on his window Caballero-Garcia accelerated from the intersection. He then continued following him and witnessed the crash. He stated that Caballero-Garcia appeared to slump forward again just prior to the crash.

Post impact Caballero-Garcia was found to be breathing but unresponsive in the vehicle. Polk County EMS responded and he was air-lifted to Osceola Regional. Narcan was administered on scene by EMS and had no effect on Caballero-Garcia. Upon arrival at Osceola Regional, toxicology was conducted and he was found to have a blood alcohol .12 grams of alcohol and benzodiazepines. He is currently listed in stable condition.

Driver of the Toyota Corolla was transported to Heart of Florida to be evaluated with only minor injuries.

As of 8:00 AM this morning, Mr. Caballero-Garcia is responsive. All three drivers were wearing seatbelts.

A DUI Charge is pending medical report.