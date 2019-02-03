Two Adults & Two Teens Arrested For Armed Robbery & Armed Kidnapping Among Other Charges

According to a Polk County Sheriffs Office arrest affidavit Adam Bustos DOB 7/31/1996, Kristy Montenegro DOB 2/13/1999, and Caleb De Leon Ortiz 5/19/2001 (a juvenile charged with a felony) have been arrested and charged with Armed Kidnapping & Armed Robbery among other charges.

Editors note: Another juvenile was also involved, but it unclear at this time if he will be charged with a felony charge. Thus his information is not being released.





According to reports on January 23, 2018 a 16 yr. old teen (victim) was walking home from his bus stop when he was approached by two suspects who got out of a dark colored older model BMW sedan, hit and kicked him, and forced him to get in the car. The suspects kidnapped the victim and took his personal property at gunpoint. The teen had allegedly taken some cigarillos & Xanax from suspect Bustos front porch earlier in the day. The suspects took the victims wallet which contained $200 in currency, his gold Michael Kors watch, his 20″ 14kt gold chain, and his phone. The victim allegedly lied to the suspects and said he knew a friend that had stolen the items. He allegedly did this in effort to escape the suspects. He was successful in escaping the suspects when they let him out of the BMW which was allegedly driven by Montenegro. The victim however was picked up again on Connorsville Rd. The victim denied stealing from the suspects and was eventually brought home. The victims mother confronted the suspects, but never called the police.

On January 28, 2019 the two adult suspects showed up at victims home accusing home of stealing from them again. The victims mother confirmed the victim had been at his friends house all day. She did this through the friends mother. The suspects began sending threatening messages to the victim and this is when the mother decided to contact law enforcement.

The suspects were all arrested and taken to either Polk County Jail or Juvenile Assessment Center.