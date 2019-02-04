Lakeland Police are Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Accident that Happend on Lakeland Hills Blvd

LAKELAND, FL – On February 1, 2019, at approximately 6:38 p.m., the Lakeland Police Department investigated a traffic fatality in the 4200 block of SR 33. A Harley Davidson motorcycle had exited the parking lot of the Lakeland Harley Davidson and began to travel southbound on SR 33, locally known as Lakeland Hills Boulevard. After exiting the parking lot, the motorcycle entered the outside southbound lane of travel. At the same time, a 2006 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on SR 33 in the inside lane of travel. As the Ford was southbound, it left its lane of travel and entered the outside lane of travel impacting the motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle was thrown off and the motorcycle slid to a final rest. The Ford traveled in a southwest direction, leaving the roadway and impacting a sign on the grass shoulder of the roadway. The Ford continued in this direction, traveling down an embankment and then into a drainage ditch.





The passenger of the Ford fled the scene on foot and was detained a short distance from the scene by Lakeland Police Officers.

The Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department all arrived on scene and began to provide life-saving measures. The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased by hospital staff at 7:15 p.m. Next-of-kin has been notified.

Members of the Traffic Homicide Unit responded and took over the investigation and the roadway was shut down for 5 hours. The investigation is still ongoing at this time and no charges have been filed.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Alejandro Perez, 31 years old, Lakeland, Florida.

The Operator of the Harley Davidson was identified as Jimmie V. Purcell, 53 years old, Plant City, Florida