Lakeland Police Department Hosting Regional K9 Field Trials

LAKELAND, FL – The Lakeland Police Department is joining with the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) to host the 2019 USPCA Region One Field Trials February 4 – 8, 2019. Police K9 competitors from across the state will compete and test for certification in an array of events, obedience and agility, detection and criminal apprehension. Over 40 K9s and their handlers are expected to compete during the event, held on the Lakeland Linder International Airport and Sun ‘n Fun properties.





Monday, February 4, 2019

9:00 AM – Obedience

10:00 AM – Agility

Tuesday, February 5, 2019

9:00 AM – Suspect Search

10:00 AM – Article Search

Wednesday, February 6, 2019

9:00 AM – Criminal Apprehension without gunfire

10:00 AM – Criminal Apprehension with gunfire

Thursday, February 7, 2019

9:00 AM – Detection Certification

Competition areas are open to the public. Guests attending will need to bring a chair as events take place out in open field areas.

Awards for top teams will be given out on Friday, February 8, at 10:30 a.m., at an awards luncheon.

Public Demonstration Night

There will be a free public demonstration the evening of Thursday February 7, 2019, beginning at 6:00 p.m., at the Lakeland Senior High School practice field to showcase the skills of the dogs and their handlers. The fun family evening will include skits, door prizes and including bicycles for two lucky children. Volunteers will also be onsite selling K9 merchandise including t-shirts, stuffed police K9s and 2019 Lakeland Police Department K9 calendars. Lakeland Senior High School is located at 726 Hollingsworth Road.

More information, including a schedule of events, along with photos and videos from the competitions, will be available at the 2019 USPCA Region One Field Trials Facebook event page https://www.facebook.com/2019USPCAregion1fieldtrials/. The event is funded by the USPCA, business sponsors and community donations.