PCSO Release:





Did you know that Polk County Sheriff’s Office offers the FREE Teen Driver Challenge for teens who have their permits or licenses and some driving experience?

Most people don’t realize that teenagers die more often in traffic crashes than for any other reason. The only way we can reduce this likelihood is to better inform teens and teach them how to become safer, more effective drivers.

The Teen Driver Challenge does just that – it provides our young drivers with hands-on experience and classroom learning, reducing their risk of becoming another tragic statistic. We encourage parents and teenagers to get involved in this valuable program – all it costs is twelve hours of your time, but the rewards are priceless.