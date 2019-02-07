Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team Offers Free Water Ski Show

*As seen in Winter Haven Daily Print Publication*

By Allison Williams





The Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team is a local, non-profit organization in Winter Haven. Local adults and children make up the ski team.

The team puts on a water ski show the third Saturday of every month. The shows always start with the younger generation performing in what is called the WIP show.

The skiers practice as much as possible and hope to make it to the main show one day. There are seven, eight and nine-year-olds who started skiing in the WIP show, and today ski in the main show.

The last ski show was performed on Saturday, January 19 at Lake Silver. The grass in front of Lake Silver was packed with supporters and it was a beautiful, warm day, unlike a lot of January.

The ski team relies on donations and the support of sponsors and the community to be able to do what they do month after month. They also offer concessions where they sell goodies, food and drinks, and hold a 50/50 raffle to raise money.

Show your support by attending their next ski show coming up on February 16 at 3:30 p.m.