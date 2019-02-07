Paws & Perches, Local Veterinary Hospital in Lake Wales

Paws and Perches is a veterinary hospital located in Lake Wales, FL that has been in business for well over 30 years. Ashley Lab, DVM, is the owner and veterinarian there and has been operating the practice since August 2012. Before that, Timothy Swango, DVM ran the practice for 30+ years.

“We are a full-service small and exotic animal veterinary hospital,” Lab said. “We offer everything from routine vaccination and spaying/neutering, to advanced diagnostics, soft tissue and orthopedic surgeries and hospitalization. We also offer boarding and limited grooming.”

Dr. Lab has been working with animals since she was just 12 years old. She started off as a volunteer at her family’s vet.

“I’ve experienced every role in a hospital-kennel, receptionist, technician and now doctor,” Dr. Lab said. “I did my undergrad work at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois. I graduated vet school from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine, in Champaign/Urbana, Illinois in 2009. In undergrad I did an internship with Disney’s Animal Kingdom Veterinary Team and returned there to do a preceptorship my clinical year of vet school. I was an associate in Valrico for 3 years before purchasing Paws and Perches.”

Before purchasing Paws and Perches, Dr. Lab was in search of a small town practice that suited her desire to practice veterinary medicine. She believes this type of environment allows the opportunity to personally know each client/patient on a deeper level. This is something they strive for at Paws and Perches: to develop a personal relationship with each client and patient.

Dr. Lab and her staff work hard to keep their practice on what Dr. Lab calls “the cutting-edge of knowledge and technology.”

Veterinary medicine can be very challenging, but it is all worth it to Dr. Lab because she feels that it is so rewarding and she has a passionate staff. “Our staff doesn’t just show up to a job, everyone is truly dedicated to making a difference for pets and people.”

With Paws and Perches opening their doors to all types of animals, including exotic animals, each and every day brings a new opportunity for her to help a pet and its owner.

“In this particular practice, one of the most unique pets was a caiman lizard,” Dr. Lab explained. “I also enjoy seeing wildlife cases, and we had some orphaned chimney sweeps brought to us.”

For the month of February, Paws and Perches is offering special deals:

New clients: If you schedule an appointment during the month of February you will have the cost of your exam applied to a dental cleaning.

Current clients: You will receive 10% off dental services in the month of February.

Contact Paws and Perches for more information:

[email protected]

Website link:

http://www.pawsandperches.com

Facebook:

Address: 755 W Central Ave, Lake Wales, FL 33853

Phone: 863-676-6176