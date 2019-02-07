Polk County Sheriffs Office Deputies In Stand-Off With Armed Suspect In Davenport

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are currently on the scene of standoff with an armed barricaded man in the West Haven subdivision of Davenport, just off of Ronald Reagan Parkway (CR 54), east of US Hwy 27.

The man is alone in the residence. The PCSO SWAT unit and Crisis Negotiation Team are on scene, with additional assistance from Haines City P.D.





The call began as a family disturbance at around 10:14 P.M. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

The man has shot at units on scene, but there are no injuries.

If any media is going to the scene, a staging area has been designated at the Northridge Fire Station #33 at 6525 Ronald Reagan Parkway.