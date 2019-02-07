Polk County Soil and Water Conservation District Meeting Notice-Workshop

Date: ​​February 19, 2019





Time: 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location:​ FFA Leadership Training Center

5000 Fire Tower Rd

Haines City, FL 33844

The 2019 National Association of Conservation Districts Poster Contest is a national contest in which students from kindergarten through twelfth grade submit a poster entry based on this year’s theme “Life in the Soil: Dig Deeper.”

This contest gives students an opportunity to research and increase awareness about important conservation issues as well as inspiring our community to protect our natural resources now and in the future. The Posters will be judged by an independent panel.