Delores L. Respress / May 04, 1946 – February 06, 2019 / OBITUARY

Delores L. Respress May 04, 1946 – February 06, 2019 DELORES’ OBITUARY Delores L. Respress of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Lake Wales Medical Center. She was born May 4, 1946 in Pensacola, Florida to the late George C. and Lucille (Sims) Lawrence. She has been a resident of […]

POLKOBITS



