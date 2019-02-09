29 Yr Old Auburndale Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash On Havendale Blvd Friday Night

Auburndale Police Department Press Release

At approximately 8:14 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019, officers of the Auburndale Police Department were dispatched to a traffic crash involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle near the intersection of Havendale Blvd. and Derby Avenue, Auburndale.





Officers arrived to find that the individual operating the motorcycle, identified later as Joshua Lee Perry, 11/02/1989, 56 Kelly Lane, Auburndale, had been critically injured in the collision. After a period, he was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by a Polk County Fire Rescue paramedic.

The investigation determined that Mr. Perry was riding westbound on Havendale Blvd. on his 2017 Honda sport style motorcycle at an apparent high speed and was changing lanes and passing other vehicles west of Derby Avenue. Shawnta V. Hampton, 11/04/1980, 2138 Brent Avenue SW, Winter Haven, was traveling eastbound on Havendale Blvd. and entered into the left turn lane to enter the parking lot of Imperial Plaza. Ms. Hampton turned left into the path of Mr. Perry, causing his motorcycle to collide with the right side of her 2008 Chevrolet Impala sedan.

There were multiple witnesses to the crash who were interviewed at the scene. The traffic fatality investigation is continuing and charges are pending. Anyone who witnessed the crash or events leading up to it, who has not already been interviewed by Auburndale Police, is asked to call (863)965-5555 for Investigator David Oros.

Updates will provided as they become available.