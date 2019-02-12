Deputies Locate & Arrest Intoxicated Honduran Man Who Fled Crash With Injuries

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Early Tuesday morning (about 1:00 a.m.), February 12, 2019, PCSO deputies located and arrested a Honduras man who crashed into two vehicles while intoxicated, left the scene and later registered 2.8 times the legal BAC (blood alcohol concentration) limit.





25-year-old Juan Doblado-Gutierrez is charged with the following:

DUI with Property Damage (M-1)

Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Injury (F-3)

No Valid Driver’s License (M-2)

Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Property Damage

Around 1:00 a.m., deputies responded to U.S. 98 and Innovation Drive in Lakeland after Doblado-Gutierrez hit two vehicles and left the scene without attempting to render aid. The crash sent one person to the hospital.

The crash was reported and a “be on the lookout” (BOLO) was issued-an observant deputy noticed Doblado’s car with significant front end damage turning onto Combee Road from US 98 and stopped the vehicle on Commerce Point Drive about 2 miles north of the crash.

The deputy determined Doblado-Gutierrez was under the influence of alcohol after he failed a sobriety test. He was arrested and taken to the Polk County jail where he registered an alcohol level of .223 BAC, nearly three times the legal limit of impairment, which is .08.

He did not have a valid Florida driver’s license-only an ID card from Honduras.

“As drivers we have a fundamental moral obligation to stop if involved in a crash and render aid to those injured. We also are legally and morally required to have a valid license. Doblado-Gutierrez didn’t do or have any of these things. He got drunk, decided to drive, and caused a crash that hurt others and caused thousands of dollars of damage-thank God no one was seriously hurt. We don’t know if he is in the country legally, but we have notified ICE that he is in our jail. If ICE gives us a legal detainer, we will hold him.” Grady Judd, Sheriff

Doblado-Gutierrez is being held in the county jail on a $2,000 bond.