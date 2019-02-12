Felony Warrant Has Been Issured for J’Briel Scurry for Grand Theft Auto

WHPD Press Release:





A felony warrant has been obtained for the arrest of 29 year-old J’Briel Scurry (DOB 10-4-89, LKA 902 Kerry Blvd.) of Winter Haven after he failed to return a vehicle to a car dealership.

On 2/2/19 at approximately 3:55 p.m., Scurry along with another man went to the Central Buick GMC dealership (1555 1st St S., Winter Haven) and inquired about purchasing a vehicle. Scurry found a vehicle, test drive the vehicle and ultimately started filling out the necessary financial paperwork for the purchase of the car.

The sales associate was continuing to assist other customers and Scurry and the other man went back outside waiting for the associate. The pair found another car they were interested in and went to the associate asking to see that vehicle. The associate gave Scurry the key to look at the vehicle, which was a 2015 white Buick Verano.

The pair left the dealership with the sales associate unaware that they took the Verano without permission. After a short time passed, it was noticed that the vehicle and a tag from the dealership was missing. The associate called the cell phone listed on the finance paperwork and Scurry answered stating that he would bring the vehicle back before the dealership closed. Numerous additional calls top the cell phone went unanswered and the vehicle was never returned.

On 2/11/19, a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Scurry on charges of Grand Theft Auto.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call Detective Roias at 863-401-2256. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Anonymity us guaranteed and callers could be eligible for a cash reward.