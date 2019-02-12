Polk County Clerk Offers Saturday Opening for Passport Applications

Bartow, Fla. (February 12, 2019) – Spring break and summer are just around the corner—make sure you have a passport ready for any out-of-country destinations!

To help make the application process easier, Polk County Clerk of Courts & Comptroller Stacy Butterfield is hosting passport application events from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, March 2. Instant passport photos are also available on-site for $10.70.

The event will be held at the Clerk’s Lakeland office located at 930 E. Parker St., and the Northeast office located at 3425 Lake Alfred Road in Winter Haven.

“We typically see an increase in passport applications this time of year, as residents prepare for spring break and summer travel,” Clerk Butterfield said. “Coming into the Clerk’s office to fill out an application isn’t always convenient or possible for those working full-time jobs, so a Saturday opening provides a more convenient time for customers to apply for a passport.”

In order to provide the quickest service possible, the Clerk’s office is unable to serve customers by telephone during the events. Please call ahead for questions and additional details.

Suggested Time Savers:

1. Visit the Clerk’s website www.polkcountyclerk.net to review passport application requirements, required documentation and fees.

2. Passport application forms can be found at travel.state.gov . You may complete the application in advance using BLACK INK ONLY, and DO NOT SIGN UNTIL IN FRONT OF A CLERK.





3. Bring a checkbook or money order for the correct amount AND cash or credit card, as well as proof of citizenship, and identification. Customers requesting overnight shipping must bring an overnight stamp with the application. A separate check or money order is required for each application. Both forms of payment are required as there are two separate fees for every application.

4. Customers who bring a photo with them will save time and avoid waiting in line to have their photo taken.