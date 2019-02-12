Saturday Market in Downtown Winter Haven- Opportunity to Shop Local

**As seen in the Winter Haven Print Publication**





By Allison Williams

Every second and forth Saturday from 9:00-3:00 in Downtown Winter Haven, the Saturday Market takes place.

Local vendors from all around set up tents to showcase what their businesses are known for. There are a variety of items showcased at the market every other Saturday including clothes, jewelry, nail polish, pet items, desserts, popcorn, bath/body items, vintage collectibles and so much more. Food trucks also line up along the street for some hungry shoppers.

This is a family-friendly event located at Central Park and it is even pet-friendly!

To support local businesses, stop by the Saturday Market located at 41 5th Street NW.

Interested in setting up a tent at one of the markets to showcase your business? Vendors can visit www.CentralFloridaEventVendors.com for more information.

The next February market date is February 23.