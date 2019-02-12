Scott Lake Rehabilitation Center Offers Resort Level Care

by James Coulter





When you arrive at Scott Lake Rehabilitation Center in Lakeland for your medical rehabilitation, your visit will feel less like a stay at a medical facility and more like a stay at a four-star resort. Their 77,600 square-foot, 120-bed skilled nursing facility provides personable medical care through state-of-the-art technology and luxurious accommodations and amenities.

Separated into four distinct “neighborhoods”, each with their own bistro, the facility includes 30 private and 45 semi-private rooms, a 3,900 square foot therapy gym with the latest state-of-the-art equipment, several outdoor courtyards including a therapy trail, and various other inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services.

Whether you arrive for short-term rehabilitation or long-term care, your stay will have staff attend carefully to your personal individual needs, ensuring that you enjoy the best stay and an even better recovery.

“We are dedicated to providing each patient with quality services, personalized care, and outstanding customer service,” their pamphlet reads. “We accomplish things through our focus on the individual needs of each patient and a successful partnership with their family, physician and fellow providers.”

The new medical facility recently celebrated its grand opening and dedication through a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce. After witnessing the ribbon cutting, attendees could take a personal tour of the facility and its amenities, and later enjoy a complimentary buffet with food and beverages served from their bistro.

Melissa Nieves, Administrator for the Scott Lake Rehabilitation Center, prides her modern facility for offering personable rehabilitation and medical services through state-of-the-art equipment, a skilled nursing staff, and long-term care. Their biggest challenge is being able to offer such quality care, yet she is more confident that her modern facility is able to do so by focusing on the individual needs of their patients, she said.

“We expect to provide quality focus care one resident at a time,” she said. “[I appreciate] being able to see patients come in with a need and walk out of the facility and being able to take care of themselves independently again.”

Matt Clark, Chair Elect for the Lakeland Chamber, mentioned how his organization was more than willing to see this new facility become yet another local success story, and how they were able to provide whatever resources they can in order for it to do so.

“We appreciate your investment here in Lakeland, and the services that you will provide to South Lakeland,” he said. “Hopefully, you all will be a success story here, and anything we can do on behalf of the chamber to help the business grow, we would like to help.”

Mayor Bill Mutz, who cut the ribbon during the ceremony, mentioned how awe-inspiring it was to walk into such a high-quality modern facility, and how much such a facility meant to the local community.

“When we think of the [amenities] that you have here, and the ability to have a rehab facility like this that is state of the art, what a wonderful enhancement of what we have, so we are very grateful,” he said. “We wish you very well, and we want to let you know that on a continuous basis, we want to do the things that can support the things that you have to offer.”

Scott Lake Rehabilitation is located at 800 Co Rd 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813. Fore more information, call 863-500-4015, or visit their website at: http://scottlakerehab.com/