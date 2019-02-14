2nd Positive Rabies Case of 2019 Confirmed in Polk County

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Section confirmed on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, the second positive Rabies case in Polk County for the year.





On February 11, 2019, PCSO received a call for service in reference to three German Shepherd dogs that were in a fight with a raccoon in the Winter Ridge Drive area of Auburndale. The raccoon was killed by the dogs’ owner. The dogs were not seriously injured.

The raccoon was collected and sent out for rabies testing. Results of the test were received on February 13, 2019, which confirmed rabies.

All three dogs were placed into the appropriate quarantine.

There were three confirmed rabies cases in Polk County in 2018.