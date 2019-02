On Friday, February 15th, Main Street from Broadway Avenue to Jackson Avenue will be closed for Bartow’s Friday Fest. The roadway will remain closed until 7pm on Saturday February 16th for the annual SyFy event.

The side streets of Central Avenue, Wilson Avenue, Florida Avenue and Jackson Avenue directly off Main Street will also be closed.





If traveling in the area, be patient and allow extra time to arrive at your destination due to crowds and the road closures.