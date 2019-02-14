Nature’s Reserve Offers Affordable Homes Close To Orlando

by James Coulter





Looking for an affordable quality home that provides the peaceful solitude of the country while remaining close to the pulsing energy of the city? Then consider Nature’s Reserve.

Located off of Highway 98 in Davenport, this new housing development is only a short drive from Posner Park and I4. With such close proximity to Orlando, you’re only minutes away from Walt Disney World and the other attractions, shopping, and dining experiences within the Greater Orlando Area.

Nature’s Reserve is so close to the city life of Orlando, Davenport, and the surrounding Polk County area, yet far enough away that you can enjoy the serenity of the rural setting, which is much appreciated after a long day at work.

The houses themselves, as offered by Maronda Homes, are sold at affordable prices, with available units ranging from $209,000 to more than $270,000, according to Buzz Buzz Homes.

At such an affordable price range, and with a variety of options to choose from, including granite kitchen counters, tile floors, and crown molding, you’re sure to find the perfect home for the perfect price within a perfect location to live, work, and play.

“Nature’s Reserve is a community variety of home-sites and home styles to choose from,” the Maronda Homes website states. “These homes are one of a kind and present the most beautiful and functional attributes Maronda Homes can offer.”

Nature’s Reserve celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Haines City Chamber of Commerce on Friday morning. The ceremony itself proved quite festive with live music provided by a mariachi band and a fajita bar provided by Moe’s Southwest Eatery.

Several prominent members of the local community attended the event, including chamber board treasurer Karen Tiner, Nell Johnson of the Haines City Historical Museum, and Dr. Carys Felton of Heart of Florida Chiropractic.

Lana Stripling, the Chamber’s executive director, considers the homes at the housing development to be “absolutley fantastic” and “beautiful”, making them the perfect addition to their city, especially in light of increased economic development, she said.

“It is a great family development,” she said. “It brings quality homes to our community, and it just helps us [to] be stronger and better. They are very warm and cozy [homes], and the rooms are large, and there are a lot of amenities that they have to offer.”

The housing development has been undergoing construction in three phases. The first and second phases have since sold out of their units, leaving only the third phase with 48 of its 61 units left, said Cindy Wilkinson, community sales manager for Maronda Homes.

“This is a very nice area,” she said. “It is convenient to everything, the location is exploding, prices are good, [and] so it is all good.”

Efrain Portas, lien officer for FBC Mortgage, which has been providing the mortgages and loans for the homes, expects a lot of traffic within the area, especially with it being close to Orlando and the rest of Polk County.

“It is close to Disney, the theme parks, and major highways, so we are expecting a lot of traffic to go through and expecting this community to grow,” he said. “This is their second phase, but we have already sold out the first phase. We expect to get a lot of financed homes from this project.”

Nature’s Reserve is located along Minute Maid Road in Davenport. For more information, visit their website at: https://www.marondahomes.com/fl/davenport/natures-reserve-33837.html