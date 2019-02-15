Fertilizer Use in the Home Landscape – A Lunch and Learn Program

City of Winter Haven Release

P.O. Box 2277





451 Third Street N.W.

Winter Haven, Florida 33883

Fax (863) 291-5623

Contact: Keeli Carlton

Email: [email protected]

FERTILIZER USE IN THE HOME LANDSCAPE

BRING YOUR OWN LUNCH AND LEARN

The City of Winter Haven Utility Services Department is hosting a lunch and learn program at Rotary Park Club House in Winter Haven. The topic for this event is Fertilizer Use in the Home Landscape. This sack lunch and learn event will be taught by Julie Schelb of the University of Florida IFAS extension office. Though the program is free, we ask you to bring your own lunch.

To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fertilizer-use-in-the-home-landscape-tickets-53365067353 or contactKeeli Carlton with the City of Winter Haven for further information at 863-298-5495 or [email protected].

You may also visit https://www.mywinterhaven.com/utilities/water-conservation/ for the registration link, and more tips on water conservation in and around your home.

Event: Feb. 20 at 12:00 p.m.