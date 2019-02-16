One Victim Killed & Another In Critical Condition After Shooting Friday Night In Lakeland

Lakeland, Florida – The Lakeland Police are currently investigating a late night shooting on Century Blvd. in Lakeland. One victim was killed a second victim was critically injured.
According to Gary Gross, Public Information Officer with the Lakeland Police Department, officers were called out to 3605 Century Blvd. in Lakeland around 11:35pm.
It appears that two victims were shot. One victim was killed at the scene and a second victim is in critical condition at a local hospital.
The investigation into the identity of the shooter and any motives is still on going.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.