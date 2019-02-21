Haines City Police Searching For Shoplifter Who Allegedly Stole $900 In Merchandise

Haines City PD Press Release

The Haines City Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a Kissimmee man accused of stealing nearly $900 in merchandise from Walmart Supercenter, 36205 U.S. 27, at about 11:35 a.m. on Jan. 13.





Mark Torres, 305 Erie Lane, was seen by surveillance footage taking three Samsung televisions and placing them into a shopping cart. Torres, 22, passed all points of sale and left in a blue minivan.

On Wednesday, Walmart loss prevention personnel positively identified Torres as the suspect. Torres stands about 5-feet-9 and weighs about 170 pounds.

Torres is out on pre-trial release for a Feb. 17 arrest for grand theft of over $300 among other charges.

