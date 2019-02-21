Peter Tork Founding Member of The Monkees Dies At 77

Peter Tork, founding member of the Monkees, has died. The bassist, keyboard player, and occasional lead vocalist for the American pop rock group died earlier today, as The Washington Post reports and a statement on Tork’s Facebook page confirms. While an exact cause of death has not been revealed, Tork previously underwent surgery to combat adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare head-neck cancer, after being diagnosed in 2009. He was 77 years old.

