Polk County Sheriff’s Agriculture Crimes Detectives are Seeking Public’s Help in The Theft of Two Horses

Sometime between 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19th, and 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20th, 2019, unknown suspect(s) cut the padlock on the chained gate at the entrance to the fenced pasture south of 2130 Crump Road in Winter Haven, entered the property, loaded two horses onto the victim’s horse trailer, and stole the animals and the trailer.

The horses are a 25-year-old bay gelding quarter horse and an 18-year-old gray quarter horse. The suspect(s) also stole tack from the barn, including four saddles, bridles, ropes, and other supplies.

The horse trailer is a gray-colored, 3 horse slant, steel structure with a tack room on the front. The trailer was attached to an unknown type vehicle, and evidence at the scene indicates the vehicle left the area heading west towards Winter Haven.

If anyone has information about this theft they are urged to contact Detective Scarborough at 863-860-7731.

Or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a CASH REWARD contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Anonymity is guaranteed! Visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Download the free “P3tips” app on your device.