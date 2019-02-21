Traffic Stop In Poinciana Leads To Arrest For Cocaine, Heroin & Marijuana Possession

OCSO Press Release

On February 13, 2019, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies conducted a

traffic stop in the area of Marigold Avenue and Cypress Branch Road in Poinciana. The traffic stop led to an illegal drug

investigation and the driver and passenger; Zuleimie Baez Mojica and Angel Diaz Cruz were arrested for possession of

controlled substances. The investigation lead deputies and detectives to 323 Colonade Court in Poinciana, where

deputies made contact with Zharleen Cintron-Rivera and a search warrant was obtained. Additional drugs were

discovered in the home and Cintron-Rivera was also arrested. In total, deputies seized over 75 grams of Heroin with a

street value of approximately $8,000, over 21 grams of Cocaine valued at $2500 and 30 grams of Cannabis. The three

suspects arrested were booked into the Osceola County Jail.

Sheriff Russ Gibson and members of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are committed to protecting our

community from dangerous drugs and ensuring that those responsible for selling and distributing drugs in our

community are held accountable. We ask anyone with information concerning any illegal drug activity to call the

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407)348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477, where information leading to a felony

arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 dollars. https://crimeline.org/