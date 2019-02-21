Winter Haven Man Crash’s Into Haines City Home

As a follow-up to Wednesday’s crash with a 2014 Ford Focus driving into the house located on Lake Ave.:





It was determined that the driver, Dustin Donahoe failed to stop at the stop sign at Tennessee Street and drove through the t-shaped intersection into the home. Contrary to the initial call screen report, Donahoe was conscious when police and the Haines City Fire Department arrived. He did have to be extracted from the vehicle, but managed to exit under his own power.

While speaking with police, Donahoe showed no signs of impairment, which was confirmed by toxicology reports. Donahoe did not remember the crash, but explained that he was on his way home and that there had been issues with the car’s transmission as it sometimes rapidly accelerated.

Donahoe’s brother, Cody Donahoe, works at the Haines City Fire Department and confirmed the existing issues with the vehicle. Dustin Donahoe was kept overnight at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center as a precaution, suffering only minor cuts and scrapes.

Tennessee Street was closed for approximately 90 minutes until the vehicle was removed. Code Compliance advised that there was no danger to the structure, but recommended that the breaker supplying power to that area of the house be turned off.

Original email:

About 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dustin Donahoe, 27, of Winter Haven crashed into the side of a house and was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.

None of the three occupants of the home on Lake Ave. were injured during the crash. Donahoe became entrapped inside the 2014 white Ford Focus with a hatchback. The Haines City Fire Department helped remove Donahoe and transport him for precautionary purposes.

Donahoe told police that he was wearing a seatbelt. The vehicle was towed.

He is being charged with careless driving. It is not known at this time whether impairment was a factor.