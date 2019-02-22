Emergency Manhole Repairs Could Slow Ridgewood Lakes Traffic In Davenport

Polk County Utilities Press Release

Emergency Manhole Repairs Could Slow Ridgewood Lakes Traffic





Bartow, Fla. (February 22, 2019) — Polk County Utilities is making emergency repairs to a manhole in the inside westbound (outbound) travel lane on Ridgewood Lakes Blvd. east of Spanish Moss Road in the Del Webb community in Davenport. A structural failure in the manhole caused a depression in the surrounding roadway. The travel lane will be closed and traffic will be diverted around the work zone through next Friday as crews work to seal the interior of the manhole before restoring the roadway and safely reopening the travel lane to traffic. Any traveling delays should be minor, but motorists are still encouraged to drive with caution and obey traffic signs.