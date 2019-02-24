20 Yr Old Babson Park Man Suffers Life Threatening Injuries In Motorcycle Crash Near Eagle Ridge Mall

Lake Wales Police Department Press Release

On Saturday February 23, 2019 at approximately 10:31 PM, Lake Wales Police Department responded to a vehicle crash on Hwy 27 in front of the Eagle Ridge Mall. The crash involved a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle. According to witnesses, a white BMW pulled out of a side entrance to the mall heading North and into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcycle attempted to change lanes to avoid the collision with the BMW. This caused the motorcycle to lose control & lay the bike down ejecting the rider. The motorcycle didn’t impact the BMW.





The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as Gage Earl David Miller, age 20, of Babson Park. He was transported via helicopter to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center with life threatening injuries. The driver of the BMW has been identified as Antonio Gonzalez, age 25, of Lake Wales. He was not injured.

The accident is still under investigation.