Happy 101st Birthday To Vernice Yarger Of Winter Haven

Vernice was born February 24, 1918. Her teenage years were growing up during the Great Depression. She worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad cleaning rags for the men that worked the railroad. Then Vernice went to work at Tenkem Steele making bullets during World War ll. She was married for 72 years. She has 4 children, 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 19 great, great grandchildren.





She contributes her longevity to loving the Lord and being kind to everyone.