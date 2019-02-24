Man Who Allegedly Killed Unborn Baby Due To Hit & Run Captured In Haines City

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted for a hit and run crash which resulted in the death of a pregnant woman’s unborn child.





48-year-old Bionel Cervin-Gomez was captured Saturday, February 23, 2019, exactly two weeks after he fled from a three-vehicle crash he caused on Highway 17/92 at Shamrock Road in Davenport (Feb. 23, 2019).

During a news conference about the crash on Friday, February 22, 2019, Sheriff Grady Judd shared a photo of an unknown woman at an ATM using Cervin-Gomez’s debit card, and he made a plea for someone to identify her, as she may be able to provide information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts.

That woman saw herself on the PCSO Facebook page, and reached out to deputies. She was identified as Sor Juana Ines De la Cruz Torres Abarca, of 2300 Smith Road in Haines City.

“Ultimately, this man caused a baby’s death. His actions on the road ended a pregnancy in the eighth month. I’m very happy that Ms. Torres Abarca did the right thing and came forward, which helped use capture the suspect who was in hiding like a coward.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

While speaking with Ms. Torres Abarca, Cervin-Gomez called her phone to ask her for a ride. The suspect was located at 2642 Watson Road in Haines City, and arrested.

He told deputies that he fled from the scene because he did not have a driver license.

Cervin-Gomez was taken to the Polk County Jail, charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Great Bodily Injury or Death (F2) and Driving without a License Causing Death or Great Bodily Injury (F3), and is being held with no bond.

Cervin-Gomez is in the United States of America illegally. The Department of Homeland Security has been notified of his capture, and that agency has requested an ICE Hold on him.