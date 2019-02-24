Water Rescue Underway Near Camp Mack On Lake Kissimmee

Update 5:13pm – The Polk County Fire Rescue was called out to Camp Mack for a water rescue at 4:19pm, Sunday afternoon. According to information available at least one trauma alert patient was recovered and helicopter evacuation took place with landing zone being behind Liars Lair Saloon, a short distance from the Camp Mack boat ramp. The patient in the case is being transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center. A second patient was transported via ambulance to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. It is believed the two people were involved in a boating related incident.

This is a developing situation, we will update if more information is received.





Original Article

