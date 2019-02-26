Kiwanis Club Hosts Annual Pancake Day and Auction

By Allison Williams





The Kiwanis Club in Lake Wales hosted its 43rd annual pancake day and auction at Holy Spirit Catholic Church over the weekend. Pancakes and sausages were courtesy of IHOP. Thanks to the Platinum sponsors Kenny and Ruth Welch of Century 21 and other volunteers, there were plenty of other activities going on due to all the help.

Roughly 50 seventh and eighth graders from the National Junior Honor Society at Bok Academy volunteered their time to help run the event.

Other activities that took place during the pancake breakfast included:

20-family garage sale- Anything not sold was taken to the Care Center.

Silent auction

Raffles

Admission was $5 in advance or $6 at the door and the funds raised throughout the event will go toward benefiting area children.

A live auction took place where guests had the opportunity to win lots of prizes, ranging from weekend trips to theme park tickets to zoo admissions.

Larry Tonjes, President and Pancake Day Chairman, explained that the money goes back to Lake Wales, anywhere that children are involved, i.e., schools, Little Theatre, Library, Care Center, camps, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Little League, soccer, etc.

This year, Kiwanis Club served around 1,000 people at the event and raised around $10,000.

“We are always looking for members and people interested in serving the youth of our community,” Tonjes said.

To contact Kiwanis Club, call or email Larry at 863-632-2397 or [email protected].

The Lake Wales Kiwanis Club members meet twice a month.