Winter Haven Man In Custody After He Fought with a K-9 Officer and Partner

A Winter Haven man was taken into custody after he fought with a K-9 Officer while punching and attempting to choke his K-9 partner.





On 2-25-19 at approximately 5:50 p.m., Winter Haven Police officers responded to 1908 3rd St NW in Winter Haven where a known subject with multiple outstanding felony warrants was reportedly staying. Officers arrived, including K-9 Officer Garcia and his partner Logan.

Officer Garcia and his partner were in the alleyway directly behind the residence and officers in the front of the home advised they were with 21 year-old Jamal Williams (DOB 11-12-97, 1908 3rd St NW, Winter Haven). While Officer Garcia and Logan were standing by in the rear of the residence, Williams bounded over a fence behind the residence. Officer Garcia gave verbal commands for Williams to stop running or he would deploy the dog.

Williams put his hands up and started backing away; appearing as thought he was ready to run again.

Williams continued to walk backwards and Officer Garcia took him to the ground and attempted to get him to place his hands behind his back. Williams refused and continue to struggle with Officer Garcia.

By instinct, K-9 Logan approached and attempted to encourage Williams to obey the commands of Officer Garcia. However, Williams punched K-9 Logan several times and then grabbed Logan by the neck in an attempt to choke him.

Williams continued to disregard verbal commands from Officer Garcia to stop punching the dog, therefore Officer Garcia punched Williams on the left side of his face and Logan engaged Williams on his right forearm. Once Officer Garcia gained control of Williams, Logan was removed.

Officer Garcia and K-9 Logan did not need medical attention and Williams received minor injuries due to the bite. He was treated and booked into the Polk county Jail on one count each of Striking/Injuring a Police Dog and Resisting an Officer W/O Violence.