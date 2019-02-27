Dailyridge.com

Help Identify Vehicle Burglary Suspects Winter Haven

Winter Haven
Do you recognize either of these guys?


The victim’s vehicle was burglarized on Ave. L NW and a wallet was taken. A work check was cashed and they attempted to use the victim’s credit card two times.

If you recognize either of them, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guranteed anonymity and could be eleigible for a CASH reward.

Posted by Winter Haven Police Department on Wednesday, February 27, 2019

