Six Charged With Selling/Possessing Heroin & Crack Cocaine Near Winter Haven

Undercover Polk County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives made six arrests and served search warrants Tuesday, February 26 in the Inwood area of unincorporated Winter Haven. The arrests and search warrants are based on undercover purchases of illegal drugs made by a detective in January.

On 01/16/2019, a PCSO detective was working in an undercover capacity in the area of Ave M NW and 37th St NW near Winter Haven when 38-year-old Parise Henry offered to sell the detective heroin. The detective returned later and made contact with Parise Henry and agreed to purchase the heroin for $40.00. The detective gave Henry $40.00 cash and Henry then walked back to a trailer on 1299 37th St NW, Winter Haven, (northwest corner of the property). There are two trailers on the property located on the southwest corner of 37th St NW and Ave M NW, one on the south side of the property and one on the northwest corner of the property.





The detective saw Henry go the trailer and talk with a woman, later identified as 59-year-old Gwendolyn Denson. The detective could see both through the open door of the trailer. The detective saw Henry give Denson the money. The detective then observed Denson counting four items and give them to Henry. Henry then returned to the detective and gave him four heroin bags. All four bags later tested positive for heroin.

The drug transaction occurred within 1,000 feet of a church located at 3707 Ave. M NW, Winter Haven, Florida (The Church of God The Bibleway).

On 01/24/2019, the same undercover detective returned to the area (the trailer on the northwest corner of 1299 37th St NW) to purchase heroin. The detective asked Gwendolyn Denson for $40.00 worth of heroin. The detective paid Denson $40.00 and she then provided the detective 4 baggies that contained a brown substance that later tested positive for heroin. The detective then asked if she had any crack cocaine. She said that she did not, but that she knew someone who did and would have to call to get it.

While the detective was still at the residence a man, later identified as 24-year-old Dominque Rogers, arrived. Denson told the detective that he was the one who had the crack. The detective then asked Dominque Rogers for some crack cocaine. Dominque Rogers entered into a back room in the residence and came back within a matter of a few seconds and gave the detective the crack cocaine in exchange for $20. The substance later tested positive for cocaine.

These drug transactions also occurred within 1,000 feet of The Church of God The Bibleway.

Deputies served search warrants Tuesday, February 26 at 1299 37th Street NW, Winter Haven (at both trailers on the property) and at 1118 40th St NW in Winter Haven.

When deputies took Ms. Denson into custody at her residence today they found 14 bags of heroin in her room-she told deputies the heroin was hers and that she sold heroin to make extra money. Deputies also arrested Dominique Rogers at the residence-there were five bags of heroin in his room. He told detectives he was already on probation for heroin possession. He was additionally charged for probation violation.

Others were arrested while deputies served warrants at the various residences. Six grams of heroin (60 individual portions) and $4,855.00 in US currency were located in the residence located at 1118 40th St NW, Winter Haven.

“We received numerous tips on drug activity occurring in this neighborhood, and our detectives did a wonderful job on this. There are a lot of families in this area, as well as a church, and they don’t want this going on around them. We encourage people to continue providing us with tips regarding illegal drug activity in their neighborhood, so we can do our part to maintain safe communities.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

Arrested Tuesday are:

Dominique Rashad Rogers, 1299 ½ 37th St. NW, Winter Haven, age 24.

Possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church (F1)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1; two counts)

Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church (F1)

Maintaining a structure to sell drugs (F2)

Possession of heroin (F3)

Violation of probation (M2)

Parise Franco Henry, 1241 35th St. NW, Winter Haven, age 38.

Possession of heroin within 1,000 feet of a church (F1)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)

Sale of heroin within 1,000 feet of a church (F1)

Conspiracy to sell heroin (F3)

Gwendolyn Denson, 1299 37th St. NW, Winter Haven, age 59.

Possession of heroin with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church (F1; 2 counts)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1; 2 counts)

Maintaining a structure to sell drugs (F2; 2 counts)

Kelly Caroline Kent, 1118 40th St. NW, Winter Haven, age 27.

Manufacturing cocaine (F2) (Cooking cocaine to make crack cocaine)

Possession of cocaine (F3)

Possession of heroin (F3)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon (F3)

Rogers Gibbons, 1118 40th Street NW, Winter Haven, age 59.

Manufacturing cocaine (F2) (Cooking cocaine to make crack cocaine)

Possession of cocaine (F3)

Possession of heroin (F3)

Possession of drug paraphernalia M1)

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon (F2)

Leonard Johnson, 1118 40th Street NW, Winter Haven, age 66

Possession of cocaine (F3)

Possession of heroin (F3)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)

As a result of the investigation, deputies are looking for, and have an outstanding warrant for:

65-year-old Donelle Turner “A.K.A Jim.” He lives at 1299 37th St NW, Winter Haven, and he is believed to be evading law enforcement. He is wanted for: Trafficking in heroin, maintaining a structure to sell drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If anyone has information regarding the location of Mr. Turner, or more information about those involved in selling heroin or crack cocaine in the Inwood area, and they wish to remain anonymous, please contact Heartland Crime Stoppers – call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet. Those who submit tips will always remain anonymous and they will be eligible for a cash reward if the information provided leads to an arrest.