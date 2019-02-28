Former Frostproof Highschool Student Found Murdered

Gainesville, Florida – The Alachua County Sheriff’s is seeking information in the homicide of 20-year-old Daniel Schweitzer. A former resident of Frostproof and a former Frostproof High School / Middle School student.

Alchua County Sheriff’s Press Release





Missing man identified as murder victim near Micanopy:

Forensic investigators have been able to, through the assistance of the Medical Examiner’s team, identify the body of the man found on County Road 234 in Micanopy yesterday as a missing 20 year old from Gilchrist County.

Daniel Schweitzer had been missing since February 3, 2019. While the manner and mechanism of his death are still part of the very active criminal investigation, evidence recovered indicates that he was killed.

Detectives have met with Danny’s family and are now continuing their efforts along with the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office to determine the series of events that led to his discovery.

Moving forward with this homicide investigation, we are asking anyone with information to share with detectives to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (352) 367-4170. For those that wish to remain anonymous, and potentially receive a reward for the arrest of those responsible, you can contact Alachua County Crime Stoppers Inc by downloading the #P3Tips App through iTunes or through Google Play, through your browser at www.stopcrime.tv, or by calling (352) 372-STOP (7867).

We want and need your information, not your name, to solve this case for his family.