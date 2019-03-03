Motorcyclist Killed Early Sunday Morning On Hwy 27 In Frostproof

Polk County Sheriffs Office Press Release

On March 3, 2019, around 1:50 a.m., PCSO responded to a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck near Highway 27 and Avon Park Cutoff Road in Frostproof.





Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the scene to render aid. The driver of the Harley Davidson motorcycle, 35-year-old Zachariah Deboer of Davenport, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck, 68-year-old from Hollywood, FL, Ignacio Braida, was unharmed.

Preliminary investigation suggests Deboer was traveling north on Hwy 27 and failed to stop and ran into the back of the semi-truck that was stopped due to another vehicle crash in the area. Deboer may have been wearing a skullcap style helmet at the time of crash.

At this time, impairment is thought to be a factor in the crash, but the investigation is still ongoing. Deboer was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office and an autopsy will be performed.

Hwy 27’s Northbound lanes were closed for approximately 5 hours and FDOT routed traffic around the crash during the investigation.