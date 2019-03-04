Actor Luke Perry Has Died At 52

TMZ News Is Reporting Luke Perry has died at the age of 52





Luke Perry — the TV icon and heartthrob who rose to fame on “Beverly Hills, 90210” — has died after suffering a massive stroke … TMZ has learned.

Luke passed away Monday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank. According to his rep, Luke was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.

As we first reported, he was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday morning after suffering the stroke while at his Sherman Oaks, CA home.

Complete Article Here: TMZ Luke Perry Death