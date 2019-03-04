Man Shot & Killed In Bartow Over The Weekend – Person Of Interest Sought

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release





Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives conducting a death investigation

On Saturday, March 2, 2019, PCSO deputies responded to the Citgo Food Market, located at 4660 Highway 17 North in Bartow at 8:56 p.m., in reference to a shooting. The victim, 29-year-old Julian Garcia, was located lying on the Citgo parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

Polk County Fire Rescue arrived and Garcia was transported to LRHMC where he later died.

Detectives learned that Mr. Garcia was visiting family in Polk County from Apopka. According to family, Mr. Garcia became upset while visiting at his mother’s residence because of family issues. He and his adult sister left the residence to go to the Citgo store to get out of the house.

While at the store, Garcia approached and attacked 28-year-old Joshua Jay Pacheco from the Bartow area who was standing outside the Citgo store. It is unknown why Garcia attacked him. Mr. Garcia is seen chasing Pacheco. The two eventually move off the surveillance camera where Pacheco shot Garcia. Pacheco then left the area after he shot Garcia. It is believed, based upon the investigation, that the two men did not know each other prior to the shooting.

Pacheco has two felony convictions: carrying a concealed firearm (Orange County; 10/7/2017) and driving while license is suspended 3rd or subsequent offense out of Polk County (4/24/2018). He is on probation until 11/27/2020.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of probation for Pacheco. Detectives also want to talk to him about the shooting.

