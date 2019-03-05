Help Winter Haven Police Department Identify Thief

Winter Haven Police Department Release:

We’ve Said It Before – There Is No Such Thing As Finders Keepers

This guy obviously needs to hear that! Our victim was at the Murphy Gas Station (7454 Cypress Garden’s Blvd) and while in the store, left a black IphoneX on a food rack. Honest people turn found items in. But not this guy. This is theft!

Do you recognize him? Call Detective Chapnick at 863-401-2256. Callers who wish to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) Anonymity is guranteed and you could be eligible for a CASH reward.