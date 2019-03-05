The City of Winter Haven Utility Services Department Promotes EPA’s “Fix a Leak Week”

March 18th, 2019 Through March 22nd, 2019





Winter Haven Florida, March 2019- As part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) ongoing We’re for Water campaign, this year’s Fix a Leak Week encourages Americans to help put a stop to the nearly 1 trillion gallons of water wasted from household leaks each year.

Sponsored by EPA’s WaterSense® program, Fix a Leak Week is March18th through March 22nd, 2019. In support of We’re for Water, Winter Haven Utility Services is promoting finding residential leaks in Winter Haven Florida.

“Leaks can account for more than 10,000 gallons of water in an average home every year—the amount of water it takes to wash 270 loads of laundry, “As a WaterSense partner, we are encouraging consumers to find and fix leaks to save water in our community.” – Keeli Carlton

To help save water for future generations, Winter Haven Utility Services is asking consumers to check, twist, and replace:

Check for leaks. Look for dripping faucets, showerheads, sprinklers, and other fixtures. Also check for toilets with silent leaks by putting a few drops of food coloring into the tank, waiting 10 minutes, and seeing if color appears in the bowl before you flush. Don’t forget to check irrigation systems and spigots too.

To save water without a noticeable difference in flow in your bathroom, twist on a WaterSense labeled faucet aerator. Replace the fixture if necessary. Look for WaterSense labeled models, which are independently certified to use 20 percent less water and perform as well as or better than standard models.

In many cases, fixture replacement parts pay for themselves quickly and can be installed by handy do-it-yourselfers or local plumbing professionals. Irrigation professionals certified through a WaterSense labeled program can also check your systems for leaks. Visit www.epa.gov/watersense to find WaterSense labeled products or an auditor in your area.

The City of Winter Haven Utility Services Department’s Water Conservation Specialist is teaming up with Winter Haven area students and our first 200 Utility customers to become Leak Investigators of Winter Haven. We will detect leaks one toilet at a time and report back at the end of the week to see how many gallons of water was saved!

We are also encouraging Plumbers in our area to send in photos as they perform their everyday duties as they fix leaks.

The entire community is encourage to share their leak stories with us, and why water conservation is important to them on social media by using the HASHTAG #ConserveWaterWinterHaven. We are excited to be a part of this event. All questions about this event, and photo submissions will be turned into Keeli Carlton at [email protected]

For more information on Fix a Leak Week, visit www.epa.gov/watersense.