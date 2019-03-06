Local Winter Haven Woman Helps Those in Need

As seen in Winter Haven Daily Print Publication – March Edition





Melanie Brown, owner of Melanie’s Cutting Edge is very involved with the community.

Brown became involved in helping the community when she first starting raising money for the town with charity events and then pulled together her own event to help raise money for a family involved in a car accident.

“I knew families in need and felt like I could help them because I knew how to pull events together and had the will and drive within to help these families and wanted to pull our community and town together to make a positive impact and difference,” Brown said.

Brown focuses on helping people around Polk County. Since Polk County is a part of her roots, she feels that when many see negatives in Polk County, she sees the positives and love surrounding her.

Current and past events Brown has been involved with:

-Cam’s Fight

-Xander Strong

-Bryan Strong

-Tracey Byrd Benefit

-Brandy Benefit

-Brandy Szayani Tournament

-Bailey Tilley Fish Tournament

-Jenn’s Journey

-Tammy Red for Breast Cancer

-Toby Pope Suicide Awareness

-Rockin on The River for Autism

-Gator Crawl

-Project Eagle Lake Clean Up /Keep Winter Haven Clean & Beautiful

-Putt Putt Pub Golf for Women’s Resource

-Smoking on the Water and Eggfest for Boys & Girls Club

-Santa Paws for Humane Society

-Yearly breast cancer benefits at Melanie’s Cutting Edge

Brown also partners with many local businesses to raise money. For example, during the holidays, she meets up with local bars and bands to raise money for Toys 4 Our Town.

“Last year I was able to give 400 families gifts for Christmas with Central Florida Health Care applicants of kids in need,” Brown said. “I also fed the homeless on Christmas Day and gave out toys with Freedom Church in Eloise.”

Brown continues to grow in giving back to the community.

“I currently have my own Nonprofit that just got approved,” Brown said. “It is called Melanie’s Wings Of An Angel Foundation where now I can get corporate sponsors to help even more families in need in our town and community. One thing I can say is I see more love shown and a town pulling together in this community to make a difference in other lives and I’m just here to help pull us all together to show everyone that we can all make a difference.”