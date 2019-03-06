Spring/Summer Meal Delivery Volunteers Needed at Meals on Wheels

Spring/Summer Meal Delivery Volunteers Needed – “Together We Can Deliver”

As seen in Winter Haven Daily Print Publication – March edition





“It will make your heart soar” “Try it, you will like it” Quotes from some of our volunteers that tell us the blessing is theirs to deliver meals to the Meals on Wheels recipients. Meals on Wheels could really use your help! Our Northern friends will be leaving in April and not return until October. If you would be interested in driving one day a week during the spring or summer (or being a substitute), please contact us at 863-299-1616, email [email protected] or apply online by going to mealsonwheelspolk.com . Year-round routes are also available. Help Meals on Wheels continue to fulfill our mission to feed the Homebound!

Our 501C3 not-for-profit organization receives no government funds and for the past 47 years has been built on volunteers and donations from our community. Meals on Wheels helps many homebound recipients to avoid nursing homes or institutions and remain comfortable and secure in their own surroundings. Our meals are delivered by friendly and caring volunteers who make such a difference in the lives of our recipients. Seniors depend on us to help them remain independent in their homes. Our nutritious meal, friendly visit and safety check helps seniors in our community cope with three of the biggest threats of aging: hunger, isolation and loss of independence.



89,000 meals were delivered in 2018 in Polk County served daily Monday-Friday.

Serving Greater Winter Haven, Haines City, Davenport, Lakeland and Auburndale.

Homebound recipients can receive meals all year or on a temporary basis for illness, surgery, hospital stays, etc.

Recipients we serve have difficulty shopping for food and preparing meals.

A daily contact from 1 of our 350 volunteers helps with senior isolation. Frequently, the volunteer is the only person the recipient sees all day.

Studies show that the Meals on Wheels program helps seniors lead a healthier lifestyle.

2018 Volunteer Hours -43,920. Kitchen, Delivery and Thrift Store Needed.

A hot meal and a daily check helps to provide comfort and peace of mind to the many we serve and their families.

Recipient Martha has been receiving meals since 2011. She is thankful for the nutrition. “I love the volunteers, they are special. Meals on Wheels is just a blessing I am thankful for!” Martha says as she smiles. We all love Martha’s loving personality!

Please help Violet who cannot drive to the grocery store, help Richard who can no longer stand at the stove and cook, help Sarah who lives alone with no family and many more.

Mission: The Meals on Wheels Volunteers and Staff work with our community businesses, organizations, churches and individuals To provide a hot, nutritious meal and a daily contact to the homebound of Polk County.

SHARE YOUR LOVE!!! Become a Meals on Wheels SPRING or SUMMER Volunteer Driver!

Meals on Wheels of Polk County, 620 6th St NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881

863-299-1616, www.mealsonwheelspolk.com

facebook.com/mealsonwheelspolkcounty

[email protected]