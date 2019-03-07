UPDATE: Lakeland Man Dies After Motorcycle Accident

On March 6, 2019 around 3 p.m., a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and three vehicles shut down a portion of Highway 92 in Lakeland in front of Santa Fe High School for more than three hours.

The driver of the motorcycle, 25 year old Jose’ Noe’ Aguilar Jr., of Lakeland, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A preliminary investigation suggests Aguilar was traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic while heading west on Highway 92. He struck the driver’s side mirror of a Mustang, lost control and dropped the motorcycle on its side. It then slid into the left rear of a truck that was stopped in traffic in the inside lane. After striking the truck, the motorcycle continued sliding and hit an SUV stopped in the median.

Aguilar was wearing the appropriate safety gear. PCFR responded and attempted lifesaving efforts. There were no other injuries.

This is the third traffic fatality involving a motorcycle that has occurred in Polk County in the last few weeks.

Original PCSO Release:

A portion of Highway 92 East in Lakeland is completely shut down due to a traffic fatality.

Both sides of Highway 92 will be shut down from Highway 92 and Combee Road to Highway 92 and Fish Hatchery Road for the next hour.

The crash involved a motorcycle and three vehicles.

A motorcycle was heading west at a high rate of speed on Highway 92 and hit the side of one vehicle, then struck the rear of a truck and then went into the path of a third vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. There are no other injuries.