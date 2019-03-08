GAYLE NAMED EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH AT LAKE WALES MEDICAL CENTER

GAYLE NAMED EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH





Lake Wales, FL – Stacy Gayle, RN, was named Employee of the Month for January for Lake Wales Medical Center. A Charge Nurse since 2017, Stacy consistently receives accolades. “Her quality of care is superior,” one patient told a nurse leader. “Her level of compassion and empathy is amazing and refreshing.” Her supervisor noted, “Stacy ensures the patients and their families are well informed and able to participate in their care. She has an amazing work ethic, and the patients and physicians continually recognize her work.”

Lake Wales Medical Center is a 160-bed acute care hospital that has been serving the greater Lake Wales community since 1928.