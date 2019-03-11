PCSO In Need of Substitute School Crossing Guards





The locations would be in the Combee area of North Lakeland, and in Lake Wales. The substitute should be available to work for one hour in the morning and for 30 minutes in the afternoon when scheduled to work a crossing.

Anyone interested in applying for a position should contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (863) 534-7300 ext 108.

School Crossing Guard services are provided by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office through funds provided by the Polk County Board of County Commissioners. This vital program provides adult crossing guards at selected hazardous school crossings to ensure the safety of our elementary school children walking to and from school.