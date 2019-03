Release by Winter Haven Police Department

Skip Scan Duo

Yep – skip scanning… it’s a thing. This pair knows all about it. They were observed skip scanning items at Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and as they started to exit the store, the associate attempting to stop them was pushed away. They left in an older model black Nissan Altima.







Know who they are? Call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.