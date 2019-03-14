Dailyridge.com

Polk County Soil and Water Conservation District Meeting Notice

Polk County Soil and Water Conservation District Meeting Notice

Date:       March 19, 2019


Time:6:00 PM

Location:Polk State   Lakeland Campus   Room LTB 1124.

3425 Winter Lake Road
Lakeland, Florida 33803


Agenda:

Call to order
Pledge of allegiance
Motion to approve last month’s meeting minutes  

Old Business:

Chairman’s Report- Joe
Vice Chairman’s report (youth updates)– Kyle
Secretary/Treasurer’s report Daniel
Website report
Report monthly meeting with schools– Drew
Update on employee talks with County Commission
Approve Logo
Approve dollar amount to order shirts: $70.00 per shirt
General Liability/D.O Insurance
Bylaws review– Sharon
Lettering for truck

New Business:

Hire Raven Mundy as part-time employee. Angela Weeks-Samani F.D.A.C. will add her pay to contract.
May 14th-Sponsor OJ Break
Receipts for past invoices
Other new business

