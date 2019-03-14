Polk County Soil and Water Conservation District Meeting Notice
Date: March 19, 2019
Time: 6:00 PM
Location: Polk State Lakeland Campus Room LTB 1124.
3425 Winter Lake Road
Lakeland, Florida 33803
Agenda:
• Call to order
• Pledge of allegiance
• Motion to approve last month’s meeting minutes
Old Business:
• Chairman’s Report- Joe
• Vice Chairman’s report (youth updates)– Kyle
• Secretary/Treasurer’s report – Daniel
• Website report
• Report monthly meeting with schools– Drew
• Update on employee talks with County Commission
• Approve Logo
• Approve dollar amount to order shirts: $70.00 per shirt
• General Liability/D.O Insurance
• Bylaws review– Sharon
• Lettering for truck
New Business:
• Hire Raven Mundy as part-time employee. Angela Weeks-Samani F.D.A.C. will add her pay to contract.
• May 14th-Sponsor OJ Break
• Receipts for past invoices
• Other new business