Auburndale Police Investigating Fatal Traffic Crash





Auburndale Press Release:

On Friday March 15, 2019, at approximately 10:56am, the Auburndale Police Department was dispatched to a traffic crash, vehicle vs pedestrian with injuries. The crash occurred in the WalMart parking lot at 2120 Highway 92 in Auburndale, Florida.

Alleria Elkins 3-21-14 and her grandmother, Debra Elkins, 11-1-1961, were in the parking lot of Walmart. Debra Elkins was pushing a shopping cart to the cart corral when a Toyota Tundra truck driven by Randy Reyes Diaz 5-12-1967 stopped to let Debra cross the aisle with the shopping cart. After Debra cleared the aisle, Diaz continued forward in his truck. Alleria crossed the aisle, in front of Diaz towards her grandmother. Diaz never observed Alleria but heard a noise and immediately stopped his truck. Alleria was later transported to Lakeland Regional Health where she was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is continuing at this time. Anyone with information or that witnessed the crash, is asked to contact the Traffic Homicide Investigator, Detective Alex Pena at 863-965-5555.