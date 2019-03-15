HCPD Looking For Armed Robbery Suspects Who Fired Shot In Family Dollar

The Haines City Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who held up employees and customers while also firing a shot at a Family Dollar on Wednesday night.

The robbery took place about 10 p.m. at 1683 E. Hinson Ave. Two men covered from head to toe in all black and gloved are accused of taking an unspecified amount of money from the registers. They were unsuccessful in an attempt to access the business’ safe.





During the course of the robbery, one of the suspects fired a shot from a handgun into the ceiling of the location.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636 or to remain anonymous. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS).